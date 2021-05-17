China extends tariff exemption for U.S. imports ahead of trade talks

Newsfrom Japan

China will extend a tariff exemption for dozens of products imported from the United States, the Finance Ministry said Monday, amid expectations the world's two major powers may resume their trade talks in the near future. The move is apparently aimed at preventing relations between Beijing and Washington from deteriorating further ahead of the possible first trade negotiations under President Joe Biden's administration, launched in January. The 79 items include rare earth ore, gold ore and medical sterilization, according to the ministry. The exemption will be extended from Tuesday until Dec....