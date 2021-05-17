Hong Kong Disneyland posts record net loss due to pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort on Monday posted a record HK2.7 billion (US$347 million) net loss for its fiscal year ending September 2020, its worst since it opened in 2005, amid a series of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Having been closed for about five months from late January last year and about two months from mid-July due to the pandemic, or nearly 60 percent of the fiscal year, revenue was down 76 percent to HK$1.4 billion. Visitor numbers decreased by 73 percent to 1.7 million, while hotel guests were also down sharply with average hotel occupancy at only 15 percent, a 59 perc...