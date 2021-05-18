World Economic Forum cancels Singapore meeting

Newsfrom Japan

The World Economic Forum said Monday that it has decided to cancel a special annual meeting that it was planning to hold in Singapore on Aug. 17-20. "Regretfully, the tragic circumstances unfolding across geographies, an uncertain travel outlook, differing speeds of vaccination rollout and the uncertainty around new variants combine to make it impossible to realize a global meeting with business, government and civil society leaders from all over the world at the scale which was planned," it said in a statement. It said it will hold the next annual meeting in the first half of next year, with ...