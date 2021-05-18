U.S. to share 20 mil. more coronavirus vaccine doses with world

Newsfrom Japan

The United States will share with other countries an additional 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, raising its total supply for international distribution to 80 million doses by the end of June, the White House said Monday. The administration of President Joe Biden announced in late April that it will share its stock of 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc's coronavirus vaccine, which is yet to be authorized in the United States. But Biden said his country has now decided to share vaccines that have been authorized for use domestically as well. "Our nation is going to be the arsenal of v...