URGENT: Japan's Jan.-March GDP shrinks annualized real 5.1%

Japan's economy in the January-March period contracted an annualized real 5.1 percent from the previous quarter, the first shrinkage in three quarters, due to a second state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Tuesday. The decrease in real gross domestic product, the total value of goods and services produced in the country adjusted for inflation, corresponds to a 1.3 percent contraction on a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, according to the preliminary data released by the Cabinet Office. In fiscal 2020 through March, the world's third-largest economy shrank...