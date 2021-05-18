Tokyo stocks open higher as investors hunt bargains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as investors snapped up bargains following the previous day's decline. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 208.33 points, or 0.75 percent, from Monday to 28,033.16. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 10.92 points, or 0.58 percent, at 1,889.78. Gainers were led by precision instrument, service and bank issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.24-25 yen compared with 109.20-30 yen in New York and 109.24-26 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. The euro was quoted at $1.2154-21...