Main events scheduled for Wednesday, May 19

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, May 19: -- Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry to release revised industrial production index for March at 1:30 p.m. -- Japan Tourism Agency to release number of foreigners visiting Japan in April at 4:15 p.m. -- Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling at 1:10 p.m. on damages suit filed by the mother of Hana Kimura, a cast member of popular reality TV show "Terrace House" who apparently committed suicide after being subjected to hateful messages online.