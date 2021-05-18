Itochu accelerates ammonia fuel supply chain project in Singapore

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. is speeding up the joint development of an ammonia fuel supply chain in Singapore by adding three new partners to the project. Itochu announced Monday that it and its energy trading arm Itochu Enex Co. have reached agreement with Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S. K. Lines Ltd., Total Marine Fuels Private Ltd., a local unit of French oil and gas firm Total SA, and Pavilion Energy Singapore Pte. Ltd. on the project. The move follows the conclusion of a deal with Vopak Terminals Singapore Pte. Ltd., a Singaporean subsidiary of major Dutch tank storage...