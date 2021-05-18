Baseball: Hawks to play behind closed doors during state of emergency

Newsfrom Japan

The SoftBank Hawks will play their home games behind closed doors while Fukuoka Prefecture remains under a state of emergency to curb coronavirus infections, the Pacific League club said Tuesday. The reigning Japan Series champions have decided to shut spectators out of Fukuoka's PayPay Dome on a voluntary basis in light of the virus situation in the southwestern Japan prefecture. The ongoing state of emergency is in place until May 31. The Hawks are scheduled to host five Nippon Professional Baseball games during the period -- two against the Orix Buffaloes this weekend, and a three-game seri...