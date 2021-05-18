FOCUS: Lingering virus emergency could lead Japan to double-dip recession

After the Japanese government's second state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic led the country's economy to its first shrinkage in three quarters in the January-March period, the third emergency declared in April could bring another contraction the following quarter, economists say. Given its extension and the repeated expansion of the areas covered by the ongoing emergency declaration, some analysts predict Japan will see a technical recession, typically defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction, in the first half of 2021, slipping into a double-dip recession. After the init...
