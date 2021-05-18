Tokyo stocks end sharply higher amid economic recovery hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday on bargain hunting fueled by renewed hopes for an economic recovery in Japan on the back of an accelerated coronavirus vaccine rollout. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 582.01 points, or 2.09 percent, from Monday at 28,406.84. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 28.88 points, or 1.54 percent, higher at 1,907.74. Gainers were led by iron and steel, insurance and nonferrous metal issues.