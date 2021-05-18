Baseball: Angels' Ohtani hits MLB-leading 13th homer of season

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Otani took the outright lead in the MLB home run race Monday with his 13th long bomb of the season and his second in as many days, as the Los Angeles Angels overpowered the Cleveland Indians 7-4. Ohtani extended the Angels' lead to 6-1 with the three-run blast off Sam Hentges in the second inning at Angel Stadium, one out after Juan Lagares hit a tie-breaking two-run double. Down in the count 1-2, Ohtani got a fastball from Hentges (1-1) that flew down the middle and high up towards his head. The left-handed batter barreled it up anyway, launching it into the right field seats. At 4.19 ...