Indonesia launches company-funded coronavirus vaccination drive

Indonesia on Tuesday launched a company-funded vaccination drive in which private businesses can purchase coronavirus vaccines and provide them to employees and their family members. The government aims to supplement its own nationwide vaccination effort with the private program, in a bid to speed up efforts at achieving herd immunity in the country of over 270 million people. President Joko Widodo visited a plant of consumer goods producer Unilever Indonesia in the suburbs of Jakarta on Tuesday as vaccine shots were given to workers there. "We hope that by August, or by September at the lates...