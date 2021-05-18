China-N. Korea trade skyrockets in April amid shipment resumption

Newsfrom Japan

China's trade with North Korea posted 2.14-fold rise from a month earlier to $30.60 million in April, the government said Tuesday, as bilateral shipments have resumed in some areas with the novel coronavirus shock easing in the two nations. Last month, however, the total value of China's trade with North Korea still accounted for 12.6 percent of that in April 2019 when their borders were open, according to the Chinese General Administration of Customs. China apparently exported goods to North Korea, which has been suffering an economic slump, by ship, given that land transportation was not con...