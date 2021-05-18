Suzuki restarts car production in India halted by oxygen shortage

Newsfrom Japan

A subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corp. in India, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., said Tuesday it has restarted vehicle production halted by a shortage of oxygen amid the coronavirus pandemic and high demand for medical oxygen. Maruti Suzuki, the top automaker in India, stopped manufacturing at its three plants in India early this month to save oxygen used in welding auto parts as the shortage of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients became serious in the country. But the automaker shifted its production method to the one with less oxygen consumed and began to support oxygen processing equipment makers in...