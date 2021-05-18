Hong Kong closes economic office in Taiwan for unspecified reasons

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong said Tuesday it is shuttering its Economic, Trade and Cultural Office in Taiwan indefinitely, without giving reasons. Calling suspension of the office's operation "temporary," the government said Hong Kong residents in Taiwan can continue to get assistance from government hotlines and websites. Local broadcaster RTHK quoted a government spokesman as saying the closure is unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic currently hitting Taiwan, with hundreds of new cases being reported daily. The office was opened in December 2011, under the previous Nationalist Party (KMT) government in Taipei...