Baseball: Takeda goes distance as Hawks tame Lions

Newsfrom Japan

Shota Takeda went the distance holding the Seibu Lions to two runs as the SoftBank Hawks won the first match of a three-game series 8-2 in the Pacific League on Tuesday. Takeda (3-2) had a nervy second inning when he surrendered a run, but the right-hander recovered to scatter five hits in a 128-pitch outing at MetLife Dome, striking out seven and walking three. "I'm happy I was able to pitch many innings," said Takeda. "I knew my condition wasn't great from my previous outing, and I was able to pitch in a measured manner." Cleanup Yuki Yanagita got the Hawks on the board in the first with two...