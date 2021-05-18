Toyota to halt 2 plants amid chip crunch, 20,000 vehicles affected

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday it will suspend production lines at two plants in Japan for up to eight days in June due to a global semiconductor shortage, affecting an estimated 20,000 vehicles. Toyota's first domestic output adjustment caused by the chip shortage will impact the production of three models -- the C-HR and Yaris Cross crossover SUVs as well as the Yaris compact car. The two plants are located in the northeastern prefectures of Iwate and Miyagi, with a total of three lines going offline for three to eight business days from as early as June 7, the automaker said. Yaris was the...