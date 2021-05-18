Tokyo bourse to look again at extending trading hours beyond 3 p.m.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. said Tuesday it will again consider extending its trading hours, shorter than those of some other major global markets, beyond 3 p.m. to increase convenience for investors. A working group comprising securities houses and institutional investors will discuss extending the market close for the equities spot market and plans to compile a report on its conclusion in October, the bourse said. The Tokyo bourse currently operates for five hours from 9 a.m. with an hourlong lunch break, shorter than the New York Stock Exchange's six and a half hours and the London Stock Exch...