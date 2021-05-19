Tokyo stocks open sharply lower on Wall Street losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Wednesday as sentiment was dented by overnight losses on Wall Street following weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data for April. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average sank 530.18 points, or 1.87 percent, from Tuesday to 27,876.66. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 21.42 points, or 1.12 percent, at 1,886.32. Decliners were led by machinery, textile and apparel, and glass and ceramics product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 108.87-88 yen compared with 108.85-95 yen in N...