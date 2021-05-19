Sumitomo Mitsui Banking gets 10% equity stake in ARA Asset Management

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. has acquired about $400 million worth of shares of common stock in ARA Asset Management Ltd. of Singapore, equivalent to about 10 percent on a voting rights basis, in anticipation of future growth in the Asian real estate and infrastructure market. Set up in 2002, ARA is the largest independent and pure-play asset manager in the Asia-Pacific region with a diversified portfolio of property assets, according to the Japanese bank. With some $88 billion in gross assets under management, ARA has invested in 28 countries and regions worldwide, focused on the Asia-Oceani...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News