Baseball: Unstoppable Ohtani homers in 3rd straight game for Angels

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani homered for the third straight game to bring his season home run total to 14, but the Los Angeles Angels were unable to keep their winning streak alive with a 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday. The Angels, who won their last two games, were down 5-0 in the bottom of the first inning at Angel Stadium when Ohtani hit a one-out solo homer -- a 440-foot shot to center field -- off Cleveland starter Zach Plesac (4-3) to extend his Major League home run lead. In the fourth, Ohtani reached on a single and came around to score on a Justin Upton three-run homer off Plesac that ...