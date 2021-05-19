Aeon Mall postpones Yangon shopping mall construction after coup

Newsfrom Japan

Aeon Mall Co., a developer of shopping malls under major Japanese retailer Aeon Co., has postponed construction of a mall being planned in Myanmar's largest city Yangon, according to a source familiar with the project. The shopping mall developer had eyed this summer to start construction, but uncertainty has arisen over the project following a February coup in the Southeast Asian country. No new target has been given. Aeon Mall has set up a joint venture with a local conglomerate with plans to open a shopping mall with the largest retail floor space in Myanmar in 2023. The source said that wh...