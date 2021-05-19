Line ordered to pay 14 mil. yen over patent infringement

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese court on Wednesday ordered messaging app provider Line Corp. to pay around 14 million yen ($128,500) to a technology company for patent infringement related to a feature that enabled users to quickly exchange account details. The Tokyo District Court acknowledged that the system that allowed users to exchange details by shaking their phones when in proximity was patented by the Kyoto-based IT firm on Sept. 15, 2017. The IT company had sought around 300 million yen in damages over Line's so-called Shake It! feature, which the app provider withdrew on May 11 last year. Line merged wit...