Baseball: Nervous Nishi wins rookie debut for Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Junya Nishi survived a bad case of first-inning nerves to pitch five hitless innings and earn a win in his first-team debut as the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers beat the Yakult Swallows 3-1 on Wednesday. Nishi, the Tigers' top signing from the 2019 draft, struck out one but walked four, including the first two he faced at Koshien Stadium outside Osaka. The 19-year-old escaped unscathed, however, after CL home run leader Munetaka Murakami hammered a fat pitch to center fielder Koji Chikamoto for the second out. A borderline called strike on a 3-2 pitch ended the inning. "My heart was po...