Tokyo stocks open flat on dip-buying, losses on Wall Street

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened flat Thursday, sandwiched between bargain hunting following losses the previous day and selling on falls overnight on Wall Street where concerns remain over an uptick in long-term U.S. Treasury yields. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 10.09 points, or 0.04 percent, from Wednesday to 28,054.54. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 1.95 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,897.19. Decliners were led by air transportation, iron and steel, and mining issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.2...