Tokyo stocks flat in morning on Wall St. falls, positive export data

Tokyo stocks were almost flat Thursday morning as buying on strong Japanese export data was offset by selling tracking overnight declines in U.S. shares. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 13.99 points, or 0.05 percent, from Wednesday to 28,030.46. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 1.09 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,896.33. Iron and steel, and air transportation issues led decliners while gainers were led by textile and apparel, and metal product issues.