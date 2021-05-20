Toppan Printing starts product ID authentication platform in China

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Toppan Printing Co. is launching a cloud-based ID authentication platform in China from this month to promote customer touchpoints and make the supply chain visible for customer-friendly optimized services. Toppan said Tuesday the platform combines its ID device technology with the near field communication-enabled ID authentication system infrastructure of Selinko SA of Belgium. The platform allows consumers, manufacturing plants and logistics warehouses to scan QR codes, NFC tags and UHF-band radio frequency identification with smartphones and scanning equipment, Toppan said. The Toky...