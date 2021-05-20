Baseball: Ohtani gets no decision as Angels fall to Indians

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani lasted less than five innings on the mound and did not factor in the result Wednesday as the Los Angeles Angels were edged 3-2 by the Cleveland Indians. Making his sixth start of the season, Ohtani (1-0) struck out five, while allowing two runs on five hits, including a home run, over 4-2/3 innings at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. He also walked two. The two-way star went 1-for-3 at the plate but was unable to add to his MLB-leading 14 home runs after hitting long bombs in each of his three previous games. Cleveland right-hander Aaron Civale (6-1) got the win after a seven-inning sta...