Tokyo stocks end higher on dip-buying, positive export data

Tokyo stocks ended higher Thursday, boosted by strong Japanese export data and buying of shares perceived as undervalued after recent falls. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 53.80 points, or 0.19 percent, from Wednesday at 28,098.25. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 0.68 points, or 0.04 percent, higher at 1,895.92. Gainers were led by textile and apparel, metal product and rubber product issues.