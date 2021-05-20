LDP seeks body to protect Japan firms amid U.S.-China rivalry

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party members proposed Thursday to create a public-private body in the country to prevent Japanese businesses operating abroad from being affected by sanctions and export controls that the United States and China impose on each other. Amid intensifying rivalry between the world's two largest economies, an LDP group exploring ways to improve economic security called for setting up such an entity that would also be tasked with discussing such issues as strengthening supply chains. "Business circles (in Japan) have been worried about how they should operate in th...