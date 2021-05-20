CORRECTED: Japan convenience store sales up 6.6% in April as customers return

Newsfrom Japan

Convenience store sales in Japan rose 6.6 percent in April from the same month last year for the second consecutive month, as customers returned after the first nationwide state of emergency was declared over the coronavirus, an industry body said Thursday. Same-store sales of seven major convenience store operators totaled 842.50 billion yen ($7.7 billion), as the number of shoppers rose for the first time in 14 months by 7.8 percent to 1.24 billion, according to the Japan Franchise Association. But average spending per customer fell for the first time in 19 months by 1.1 percent to 682.10 ye...