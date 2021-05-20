Baseball: Lions' Neal holds off Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Zach Neal delivered a vintage performance, allowing one run over six innings to pitch the Seibu Lions to a 7-2 Pacific League victory over the SoftBank Hawks on Thursday. Neal (1-1) who went 12-1 in his 2019 Japan debut season but 6-8 a year ago, allowed a walk and six hits while striking out four. "I was excited to get out in front of Lions fans again. It feels good to be home," he said after his first start of the season at MetLife Dome outside Tokyo. "(There was) a lot of really good defense behind me. The Hawks are a good team so I knew I had to be on my 'A' game and bring it tonight." Wit...