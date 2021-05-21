Google to open NYC store as 1st physical outlet

Newsfrom Japan

Google LLC said Thursday it will open its first physical outlet this summer in New York City, with the aim of boosting sales of its lineup such as Pixel smartphones and Nest products. The retail store will be set up within Google's office space in the Chelsea area of Manhattan. For the time being, it will limit the number of customers and require masks and social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In the new store, customers will be able to pick up products they ordered online as well as get repairs and support for Google products, according to Google, a unit under Alphabet In...