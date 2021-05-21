G-7 to affirm cooperation toward net zero emissions by 2050

Newsfrom Japan

Environment ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations began a two-day online conference Thursday, aiming to affirm their commitment toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. The gathering, hosted by Britain and coming ahead of a G-7 summit next month, is also expected to set the stage for the U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, which is hoped will accelerate momentum toward achieving the commitments set out in the Paris Agreement. The U.N. meeting, which will also be chaired by Britain, has been delayed and rescheduled to November due to ...