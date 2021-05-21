Tokyo stocks open higher on strong Wall St., calm U.S. bond market

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, led by technology issues tracking overnight gains in their U.S. counterparts, while a decline in U.S. bond yields also helped improve investor sentiment. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 292.30 points, or 1.04 percent, from Thursday to 28,390.55. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 8.78 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,904.70. Gainers were led by precision instrument, service, and information and communication issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 108.85-86 yen compared...