Tokyo stocks rise in morning on Wall St. gains, vaccine hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning on overnight gains on Wall Street and the Japanese government's imminent formal approval of the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 124.69 points, or 0.44 percent, from Thursday to 28,222.94. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 4.59 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,900.51. Gainers were led by precision instrument, service, and information and communication issues.