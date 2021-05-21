Main events scheduled for May 24-30

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for May 24-30: May 24 (Mon) -- Defense Ministry to open large-scale coronavirus vaccination centers in Tokyo and Osaka. -- Japan Department Stores Association to release sales data for April. May 25 (Tues) -- No major events. May 26 (Wed) -- Cabinet Office to release monthly economic assessment report for May. May 27 (Thurs) -- No major events. May 28 (Fri) -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rates for April. -- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for April. -- Second anniversa...