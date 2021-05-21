Toyota-Panasonic joint venture to increase EV battery output in China

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Planet Energy & Solutions Inc., a joint venture between Toyota Motor Corp. and Panasonic Corp., has announced plans to boost production of batteries for electric vehicles at its plants in China and Japan in anticipation of greater demand spurred by the expansion of the global EV market. The company declined to disclose the amount it will invest for the planned production increase. A new production line will be installed at the existing plant of the company's Chinese subsidiary, Prime Planet Energy Dalian Co., in Dalian in the northeastern province of Liaoning to produce prismatic lithium...