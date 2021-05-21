Baseball: Ohtani out of lineup for Game 1 of doubleheader vs Twins

Shohei Ohtani sat out from the Los Angeles Angels starting lineup Thursday in the opening game of their doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins, before going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in the second game. The Angels split the doubleheader with the visiting Twins, taking the opener 7-1 thanks to a solo homer and a three-run double from Phil Gosselin, then dropping the second seven-inning game 6-3 after Griffin Canning gave up a grand slam and lasted just two innings. Before Thursday, Ohtani had appeared in each of the Angels' first 42 games and started as a designated hitter, except for whe...
