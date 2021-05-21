Japan's new Aegis ships estimated to cost 900 bil. yen: sources

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is estimating the total cost for two new destroyers equipped with the Aegis missile interceptor system will reach at least 900 billion yen ($8.27 billion), more than double that for the scrapped land-based defense system plan, government sources said Friday. The estimated total for the two vessels and their missile intercept systems, includes repair costs, fuel and other maintenance fees for three decades, according to the sources. The Defense Ministry has so far only made public its estimate for the basic cost for the two ships, saying it could exceed 500 billion yen. Chief Cabinet Secr...