Basketball: Hachimura scores 18 as Wizards clinch playoff berth

Sports

Rui Hachimura is set to make his NBA playoff debut after helping the Washington Wizards clinch the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference on Thursday with a 142-115 blowout of the Indiana Pacers. The second-year forward scored 18 points and grabbed four rebounds in the playoff play-in tournament elimination game at Washington's Capital One Arena. Russell Westbrook orchestrated a balanced Wizards' attack -- dishing 15 assists to go with his 18 points and eight rebounds -- while Bradley Beal led all scorers with 25 points. The Wizards, who missed out on the seventh seed by falling to the Boston C...
Kyodo News

