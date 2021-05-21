Tokyo stocks gain on easing fears of U.S. yields, vaccine hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday on easing concerns about rises in U.S. Treasury yields and the Japanese government's approval of the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 219.58 points, or 0.78 percent, from Thursday at 28,317.83. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 8.77 points, or 0.46 percent, higher at 1,904.69. Gainers were led by precision instrument, service, and information and communication issues.