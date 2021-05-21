Sony, Kawasaki Heavy to form remote robotics joint venture

Newsfrom Japan

Sony Group Corp. and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. said Friday they will form a joint venture this summer in Japan to provide services to remotely control robots, meeting corporate needs to address worker safety issues and the labor shortage. The joint venture equally owned by the two companies will bring together Sony's sensor and wireless technology and Kawasaki Heavy's industrial robot expertise, the companies said. It will conduct trial operations at factories of the two companies before launching a commercial service in 2022. "We will offer a safe and secure working scheme and a flexible...