Pakistan inaugurates 6th nuclear reactor, built with Chinese aid

Pakistan on Friday inaugurated its sixth nuclear reactor at a power plant in the port city of Karachi, the first of two large units built there with Chinese assistance. Boasting the largest output of 1,100 megawatts among Pakistan's nuclear reactors, the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant's second reactor is expected to help meet the country's electricity needs. The plant's third reactor of equal output is under construction and expected to go into operation next year. The plant's original reactor was commissioned in 1972 with Canadian help. The South Asian country has repeatedly suffered blackouts d...