PlayStation 5 booms in China after mid-May release

Newsfrom Japan

Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.'s PlayStation 5 gaming console is enjoying a boom among Chinese consumers following its release in China in mid-May. In Shanghai, a new product exhibition of Sony Corp. is under way, and a large number of Chinese people packed the space and indulged in gaming experience on the next-generation console. In China, PlayStation 5 was rolled out about a half year after it went on sale in Japan in November. Pre-orders that began on April 29 were gone within three seconds. With demand far outstripping supply, it has become nearly impossible to buy one. The global la...