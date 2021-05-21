PlayStation 5 booms in China after mid-May release

Economy Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.'s PlayStation 5 gaming console is enjoying a boom among Chinese consumers following its release in China in mid-May. In Shanghai, a new product exhibition of Sony Corp. is under way, and a large number of Chinese people packed the space and indulged in gaming experience on the next-generation console. In China, PlayStation 5 was rolled out about a half year after it went on sale in Japan in November. Pre-orders that began on April 29 were gone within three seconds. With demand far outstripping supply, it has become nearly impossible to buy one. The global la...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society Asia