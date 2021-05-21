Baseball: Shimauchi powers front-running Eagles past Marines

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroaki Shimauchi capped a five-run fifth inning with a three-run home run as the Pacific League-leading Rakuten Eagles beat the Lotte Marines 13-6 on Friday. Shimauchi's sixth home run made it a 6-0 game against Lotte starter Ayumu Ishikawa (2-2), who left after the inning. Rakuten starter Hideaki Wakui (5-2) allowed four runs over six innings to earn the win against the team that sold him two winters ago. All four Marines runs against Wakui in the rain and wind at Chiba's Zozo Marine Stadium came in the sixth inning when Brandon Laird hit his ninth homer, a three-run shot. The Marines, howev...