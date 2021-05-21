China's Xi vows to provide $3 billion to virus-hit developing nations

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged Friday that his country will provide $3 billion in international aid over the next three years to support developing nations amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, state-run media said. Xi also said in his video speech at the Global Health Summit hosted by Italy that China will offer more vaccines to the best of its ability, while it has already supplied 300 million doses of them to the world, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. China has touted its home-developed coronavirus vaccines as "effective and high-quality," after the World Health Organizat...