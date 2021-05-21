Mizuno to stop using Xinjiang cotton in its sportswear

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese sportswear firm Mizuno Corp. said Friday it will cease using cotton sourced from China's far-western Xinjiang region in its products, a move believed to reflect rising concern over Beijing's alleged human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim minority. Mizuno did not officially disclose the reason for its decision, which it said would have a minimal impact as Xinjiang cotton only makes up a small amount of the material used in its sportswear. Output of products containing Xinjiang cotton will be discontinued and such items will not be restocked once they sell out, it said. Western g...