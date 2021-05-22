U.S., S. Korean leaders meet for talks on N. Korea, China challenges

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae In met in Washington on Friday for talks likely to focus on North Korea, regional security challenges including those posed by China and cooperation against the coronavirus pandemic. Moon became the second foreign leader after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to be invited to the White House for a face-to-face meeting with Biden, signaling the U.S. president's emphasis on relationships with allies in Asia amid increasing U.S.-China rivalry. "We're looking to advance and deepen...a broad-based agenda across many arenas -- ...